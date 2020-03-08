Turning warmer today and into the work week; weather pattern eventually becomes more unsettled

Roanoke, Va. – It’s another chilly start outside here in southwest Virginia, but don’t let that fool you. We’ll actually warm up really nicely today, as highs return to the 60s for the first time since Wednesday. South or southwesterly winds during the afternoon will aid the warm-up, guiding spring-like air into the region.

Hourly temperatures (3/8/2020) (WSLS)

We’ll also enjoy plentiful sunshine today as high pressure will be centered right over the Carolinas.

Today's surface map (3/8/2020) (WSLS)

The comfortable 60s will stick with us into the work week, but unfortunately, the unseasonable warmth will eventually come with a price. Our next front will be approaching on Monday, providing extra cloud cover. Shower chances increase on Tuesday to about 40 percent.

Tuesday's surface map (3/8/2020) (WSLS)

That front will cause our weather pattern to become more unsettled, with 20 to 40 percent chances of rain every day from Tuesday into the weekend. Despite numerous days with rain chances in the forecast, we likely won’t pick up very impressive totals. I believe most of us stay under one inch of rain over the next week.