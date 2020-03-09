Warming up again today; showers return to the region tomorrow

ROANOKE, Va. – After a comfortable end to the weekend, we’re warming up again today as southerly winds drive spring-like air into the region. Look for highs in the mid 60s to near 70. If you’re a fan of the 60s in March, you’ll be in luck this week because we expect highs to stay 10 to 15 degrees above average through Friday.

Temperature trend (3/9/2020) (WSLS)

In addition to today’s warmth, we expect plenty of sunshine with just a few clouds as a strong center of high pressure dictates our weather pattern for one more day.

Extended Pattern 1 (3/9/2020) (WSLS)

That system will shift to the east tonight and clouds will begin to increase from the west as our next cold front approaches. We expect mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers around through the day tomorrow. There even could be a couple rumbles of thunder at times!

Extended Pattern 2 (3/9/2020) (WSLS)

That cold front will kick off an unsettled pattern that could last into the weekend. We expect plenty of clouds and 30 to 40 percent chances of rain from Tuesday through Sunday. It’s tough to determine right now which days will be wetter than others, so stay tuned to coming forecasts.