Scattered showers return to the forecast on a breezy and warm Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. – Hopefully you enjoyed the warm temperatures we started the week with! It had been quite some time since we rose to 70 degrees in Roanoke. In fact, the last time we got that warm was all the way back on Veterans Day! Blacksburg also saw its warmest high in a couple of months.

Warmest Temp Since (3/10/2020) (WSLS)

Looks like we have similar warmth on the way for our Tuesday and the rest of the work week. Temperatures don’t drop again until this weekend, when highs will only be in the 40s and 50s.

5 region highs (3/10/2020) (WSLS)

I do believe today will be a slightly less pleasant day than yesterday, because we expect more clouds and some scattered showers as a cold front sweeps into the region. It won’t be a washout of a day, but you should have the umbrella or rain jacket handy just in case some rain pops up over your area.

Today's rain coverage (3/10/2020) (WSLS)

One final note about your Tuesday, it will be breezy to gusty at times as the wind increases to 15 to 20 miles per hour out of the south or southwest. Look for gusts to be strongest in the morning, then weakening later in the day.