If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

Close to record breaking warmth... again

This meteorological winter and the month of February saw nearly record breaking warmth.

Delaney Wearden, Meteorologist

ROANOKE, Va. – A press release from the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows that this past meteorological winter (December thru February) and the month of February are the second warmest on record across the globe.

This announcement comes a month after NOAA released information stating that January was the Earth’s hottest on record.

This is based on a dataset record that dates back to 1880. The average temperature of Earth for the month of February is 53.8°F. The average temperatures for February was 2.11°F warmer. This makes it the second warmest February during the 141-year record.

Temperature anomaly for February 2020 (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)
As for meteorological winter, the average temperature is also 53.8°F. This three month period from December 2019 to February 2020 had a temperature departure of 2.02°F.

Temperature anomaly for December 2019 - February 2020 (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)
