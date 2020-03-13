Weather whiplash sends us from late April to mid January in two days

ROANOKE, Va. – Thankfully, we’ve been able to avoid any significant severe weather Friday morning. Any widespread rain moves east, with scattered showers possible for the morning commute. By the afternoon, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun. A wind out of the west will come down the mountains, allowing us to stay dry and warm for the rest of the day.

A cold front that moves east of the area will actually stall to our south and provide a boundary for another storm system. While we start Saturday dry, clouds increase and light rain forms as soon as 4 p.m.

Periods of light rain will continue on and off up until about midday Sunday. High pressure to the north will help wedge some cold air and clouds into the region Sunday, keeping our highs in the 40s for the day.

We’ll stay cold Monday, but we’ll gradually break out of the cold snap next week. The jet stream rises north, allowing some warmer air to move back in. We may not be quite as warm as we’ve been this week, but highs should get back into the 60s by either St. Patrick’s Day or Wednesday.