The cooler air is here and we’ll welcome rain chances back by this evening

ROANOKE, Va. – The number one thing you’ll notice today is the big change in temperatures in southwest Virginia. Temperatures are generally starting in the 40s and we’ll only rise to the mid 50s to near 60 degrees for the highs this afternoon. Below average temperatures are expected to stick with us through Sunday and Monday, before we rebound on Tuesday.

5 day temperature trend (3/14/2020) (WSLS)

Another big story for the weekend is the arrival of our next rain maker. It appears the rain will hold off until this evening, before showers gradually spread over the area from west to east. There could be a transition to snow for communities in the Highlands tonight into Sunday morning. All of the precipitation will be out of here by the middle of the day tomorrow.

Impact timeline (3/14/2020) (WSLS)

Rain totals and snow accumulations are not expected to be very impressive through this event. We’ll likely stay under a half an inch of rain around the area and the Highlands will get less than an inch of snow. We’ll see our next opportunity for rain on Tuesday.

36 hour rainfall totals (3/14/2020) (WSLS)