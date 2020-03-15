Rain wraps up early Sunday, but clouds and chilly temperatures remain

ROANOKE, Va. – Showers pushed into the area late on Saturday and have stuck with us overnight and into our Sunday morning. We are starting to see the last of the rain enter our area and it should wrap up by 8 or 9 a.m. Despite the rain leaving, it’s still looking like an unpleasant day with plenty of clouds and temperatures about 10 degrees below average for this time of year. There also could be some pockets of drizzle from time to time.

Roanoke Day Planner (3/15/2020) (WSLS)

If there’s any good news to report today, it’s that pollen levels are down! They’ll be at middle of the road ranges today, but should jump back up into the work week as temperatures rebound.

Today's pollen levels (3/15/2020) (WSLS)

We’re generally pretty dry through tonight and Monday, with just 20% chances of rain in the forecast. Look for shower chances to bump up some on Tuesday and Thursday actually appears to be the wettest day of the next seven.

7 day precipitation trend (3/15/2020) (WSLS)

Our attention during the work week will turn to a warming trend. After a chilly Monday, look for high temperatures to rebound to the 60s and 70s Tuesday through Friday. There are signs we could cool down again next weekend.