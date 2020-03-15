Virginia Severe Weather Preparedness Week starts Monday

ROANOKE, Va. – Spring officially begins on Thursday and during this new season, we often experience increased severe weather in southwest Virginia.

It’s a very good idea to be prepared before dangerous weather strikes, so the National Weather Service and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management have scheduled a statewide tornado drill for Tuesday at 9:45 a.m. If severe weather threatens the Commonwealth on that day, the drill will be moved to Wednesday at the same time. All Virginians are encouraged to participate and the drill will be broadcast on NOAA Weather Radios and the Emergency Alert System (EAS).

Virginia Statewide Tornado Drill (3/15/2020) (WSLS)

When severe weather threatens, there is often confusion on the difference between a “watch” and a “warning.” Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when conditions are favorable for the formation of severe storms. A severe thunderstorm warning will be issued when a storm has already become severe or soon will.

Severe thunderstorm watch vs. warning (3/15/2020) (WSLS)

Tornado alerts are broken down into three categories: watch, warning and emergency. Tornado emergencies are very rare, but are among the most serious alerts ever issued by the National Weather Service.

Tornado watch, warning, and emergency (3/15/2020) (WSLS)

When a tornado threatens your area, there are some safety tips recommended to keep you and your family safe. Getting away from windows and into an interior room of your house is a very smart idea when you are targeted by a twister. Also, you should cover yourself with pillows or blankets to avoid debris that may fall on top of you.

Tornado safety tips (3/15/2020) (WSLS)

Your Local Weather Authority meteorologist Chris Michaels recently visited communities hit hard by tornadoes recently in Tennessee. You’ll hear from some of the victims, plus other severe weather preparedness stories each day this week on 10 News at 5 p.m.