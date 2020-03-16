Weather shifts from late February feel to late May warmth within a few days

ROANOKE, Va. – High pressure near New England will keep the cooler air and clouds wedged into our area throughout the day Monday, leaving highs between 45 and 50° for most of us (some warmer spots south of U.S. 460). Patchy drizzle will be possible too near the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Later Monday night into Tuesday morning, a front will move by the region and will trigger a few spotty showers. Now, you’d typically expect us to cool down behind a front. That won’t happen on St. Patrick’s Day. Instead, we’ll have the luck of the Irish with us by the afternoon. A west wind coming down the mountains will push our temperatures into the upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

Spotty showers in the morning but warmer by the afternoon

After St. Patrick’s Day, another wedge sets up shop by Wednesday. However, this won’t keep us nearly as cool. Highs will mainly be in the 50s with more clouds around.

Cooler air and clouds linger through Wednesday afternoon

A front will begin to lift north, setting off some rounds of rain late Wednesday into Thursday morning. South of that front, there will be a lot of warm air that eventually makes it this far north. Highs Thursday will be in the 70s, but likely won’t get close to record highs for the day.

Some morning showers followed by very warm air

The spring equinox officially happens at 11:49 Thursday night, and it is going to feel every bit like late spring around that time and on Friday. Warmer air continues to push in from the southwest, allowing high temperatures to reach 78-84° Friday afternoon.

Near-record warmth possible before showers/storms move in

We’ll be within a few degrees of record warmth by then, before some showers and storms move in from the west. Once these (and the associated cold front) pass to the east, we’ll turn cooler and drier for the weekend.