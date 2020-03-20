Challenging record warmth; storm chances and a cool-down to follow

ROANOKE, Va. – As we’ve been talking about all week, the warmth we feel on the first full day of spring will challenge records. The record high for Friday afternoon in Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southside is 83°. The record in Blacksburg is 77°.

We’ll at least be within 2-3° of those records, with places like Lynchburg and Danville possibly breaking or tying the record.

Regardless of records or not, temperatures will be about 20° above average for this time of year. On average, the first time we see 80° on the thermometer is by the end of the month.

We're hitting 80° a little early this year, according to climate statistics for our area.

The only thing that could get in the way of us achieving record warmth will be afternoon rain and storms. The chance of rain and storms increases after about 2 or 3 p.m. mainly east of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Another round of rain is possible after sundown.

This is all in conjunction with a cold front that will be moving through the region and eventually stalling to our south. Because this front is slowly moving, it will take time for temperatures to dip. It’s likely that our high temperature Saturday occurs very early in the morning, with temperatures either remaining steady or dipping throughout the day.

Regardless, Saturday will be cooler. Sunday will be even cooler, as high pressure to the northeast wedges in some clouds and colder air. We’ll start Sunday in the 30s, with high temperatures reaching between 48 and 54°.

The wedge breaks next week, with multiple disturbances causing periods of rain between Monday and Wednesday.