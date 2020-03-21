Temperatures dropping and clouds sticking with us this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – After reaching near-record highs on Friday, it’s feeling much different outside to start the weekend. Look for temperatures to stay in the upper 50s and low 60s through the day. We also expect plenty of clouds overhead and perhaps a stray shower at times.

Saturday planner (3/21/2020) (WSLS)

Temperatures are expected to bottom out on Sunday as we start in the 30s and highs only rise into the 50s by the afternoon. It’ll be a slow warm-up into the new work week with highs in the 50s through Monday and Tuesday.

5 day temperature trend (3/21/2020) (WSLS)

Warm weather fans will be happy as we head into the late stages of the upcoming week. Early data indicates the 70s will be back for Thursday and Friday. The Climate Prediction Center is projecting well above average temperatures for the East Coast from March 26th through the 30th.

6-10 day temperature outlook (3/21/2020) (WSLS)

We’ve dealt with clouds and showers at times the past few days and it appears the weather pattern will stay unsettled ahead. The best chances for rain will come Sunday night into Monday morning as well as Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. We’re projecting drier and sunnier weather by Thursday and Friday.