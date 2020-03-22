The wedge keeps us gray and chilly today; rain chances increase tonight

ROANOKE, Va. – Our recent warm stretch of weather will be a distant memory today as “the wedge” keeps us on the chilly side throughout the day. We’ll also have plenty of clouds overhead and we’ll stay dry through the daytime. As you social distance yourself today, maybe consider a puzzle or a movie on Netflix!

Today's wedge impacts (3/22/2020) (WSLS)

Our next storm system will start to approach the area tonight and we’ll see the chance for showers increase to about 40% overall. Also, tonight will be chilly with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s under mostly cloudy skies.

Tonight's rain chances (3/22/2020) (WSLS)

Monday looks damp at times with scattered showers moving through, although some dry periods are also in the forecast. Clouds will be locked over us throughout the day and high temperatures will range from the low to upper 50s. Through tonight and Monday, we expect widespread 0.5″ rainfall totals, although some models are hinting at pockets of heavier rainfall.

48 hour Euro rain totals (3/22/2020) (WSLS)

Our headlines for later in the week include another shot at some rain late Tuesday into early Wednesday and warmer temperatures. Highs in the 70s are expected Thursday through Saturday!