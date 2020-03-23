Rounds of soaking rain expected through Wednesday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – If there’s anything that can bring the pollen count down, it’s a good, soaking rain. One system will give us just that Monday morning. Moisture overriding a stalled front to our south will be enough to make the rain fairly heavy at times through at least midday.

Rain becomes widespread through at least midday Monday

As that system pulls away to the east, moisture decreases and rain chances decrease a bit. We may see a few more scattered showers Monday afternoon.

Chances for rain are highest earlier in the day Monday

We’ll see a good break in the rain through a good chunk of Tuesday, with our front still well to the south. Another system will rise from the southwest, pulling moisture north of a warm front. This, once again, gives us a soaking rain after quittin’ time Tuesday. This will last on and off into Wednesday morning, though.

Another system gives us soaking rain late Tuesday to early Wednesday

By the time all this rain is over, we’re left with 1-2″ area-wide and possibly some isolated higher totals (see map at top of the article). Some streams and creeks may rise, but any widespread flooding issues look unlikely at this time.

The rest of Wednesday and Thursday actually look quite nice. We’ll begin to see a little more sun and some warmer weather. By Friday morning, a front draped to our north will be the focal point for another round of rain.

A front to our north triggers a few areas of rain Friday morning

This front lifts to the north, allowing even warmer air to move into the area by Saturday. Highs will be in the 70s, if not 80s, by then.