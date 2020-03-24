Soaking rain precedes late spring, early summer warmth later this week
Parts of the area will hit 80° by Saturday afternoon.
ROANOKE, Va. – When transitioning from season to season, it’s pretty common to have wild swings in temperature. The first week of spring hasn’t disappointed in that respect. Our next wild ride of weather starts Tuesday, as we’re tracking a warm front to our south.
That front lifts north, giving us the shot of some rain after 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Once that batch clears the area, our actual storm system inches closer. That’s when we see the most widespread and heavy rain move in, lasting on and off from about 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.
After that, anything we see Wednesday morning will be scattered and light. Nonetheless, the leftover cloud cover and a wind out of the northeast will keep things cool Wednesday.
There’s nowhere to go but up from there, though.
By Thursday, we’ll see more sunshine and daytime temperatures will warm into the 65-70° range. From there, a steady wind out of the southwest will develop. The jet stream rises north, and we warm up big time! Friday afternoon’s high temperatures will likely be 10° higher than Thursday.
Come Saturday afternoon, a lot of us will be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s. The only thing that could keep us from reaching that is cloud cover to the northeast filtering its way down into our area.
For now, we’re on “record watch” for at least a few places. Blacksburg and Danville look like they’ll be the closest to their respective records. Lynchburg and Roanoke may be a few degrees off.
Regardless, this kind of warmth is more “typical” of late May and early June! The next shot of rain likely comes late Saturday night into Sunday morning, leaving most of our daylight hours dry this weekend.
