Warming trend starts Thursday; near-record warmth Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – After some patches of fog Thursday morning, the rest of the day looks very nice. Clouds will decrease, and temperatures will rise into the 60s. A wind out of the southwest will continue to put some milder air in the region overnight, setting the stage for Friday.

By Friday, a gusty wind out of the west and southwest will allow our temperatures to rise even more. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s (slightly cooler near I-64, where a few showers will be possible).

Temperatures like this put us in near-record territory for the day.

Temperatures come within 3 or 4° of record levels Friday afternoon

Whether or not we continue that kind of warmth into Saturday depends on the location of a warm front. Forecast data varies from highs in the 60s to highs in the 80s, all depending on where that front camps out.

The location of a warm front determines our temperatures Saturday afternoon

This could very well be the kind of situation where a place like Lynchburg is 10° cooler than a place like Wytheville or Blacksburg. We’ll keep you posted.

Sunday appears to be warmer, as that warm front lifts back to the north. That paves the way for a breeze out of the southwest. A few showers may form along a cold front moving through.

Our warm front lifts north, paving the way for warmer air

Looking ahead to next week, we start things out calm and cooler. By Tuesday, clouds increase ahead of a potent storm system that will be digging into the Gulf of Mexico. That will grab some moisture and throw it our way in the form of heavy rain (maybe thunderstorms?) by Wednesday.

The weather turns active, as we head into April

After that, cooler air likely moves in. The Climate Prediction Center forecasts the chance of cooler than average weather the first week of April.