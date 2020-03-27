Feeling more like late June today

ROANOKE, Va. – March has been another unseasonably warm month and today brought record breaking warmth to some of us.

Our average high temperature for the end of March is in the low to mid 60s. Roanoke hit a high temperature of 86 degrees which breaks the nearly century old record of 85 degrees which was set in 1921. These are temperatures that we typically feel towards the end of June!

This is the first time that Roanoke hit a high temperature in the 80s in 2020. It’s also the first time that we’ve been this warm since early October.

Blacksburg also saw record warmth today as they tied the old record of 79 degrees set back in 2007.

March Warmth

So far this month, 18 out of 27 days have brought us above average temperatures. Those warm temperatures will continue into the weekend.