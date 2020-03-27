Temperatures come within a few degrees of record warmth Friday, Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – After a cool start to the week, we’re really turning a corner. Friday afternoon may feel a little more like late May and early June, as temperatures rise into the upper 70s and lower 80s. This will be enough to put us within a few degrees of record warmth (see graphic above). The only thing that may cool us down is a spotty afternoon shower or storm.

By Saturday, we’ll be tracking a warm front. A few morning showers will be possible near that front. Where exactly this sets up determines how warm we get during the day Saturday. These kinds of fronts are more difficult to forecast, because the wobble a bit. So, a wobble of 25 miles or so could change how warm you get.

The location of a warm front determines how warm we get

Regardless, we think areas like Lynchburg, Covington, Lexington, Fincastle, Roanoke and Bedford will top out in the low to mid 70s. Other areas, like Danville, Martinsville, Blacksburg and Wytheville will be around 75-80. A shift in the location of the warm front could still change that, so stay tuned.

This front lifts north, allowing near-record warmth to move back into the region Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures rise into the upper 70s and low to mid 80s

A cold front to the west may trigger a few hit-or-miss showers and storms through early Sunday afternoon. Otherwise, we’re mostly dry.

Near-record warmth Sunday afternoon with a PM storm or two possible

After this front moves through, Monday looks nice. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Another system comes in from the west, picking up Gulf moisture, and throwing some periods of rain our way late Tuesday into Wednesday.