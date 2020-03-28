79ºF

Another day of record breaking heat

Temperatures returned to the 70s and 80s today and broke a few records along the way

Delaney Wearden, Meteorologist

ROANOKE, Va. – More sunshine returned to southwest Virginia today allowing for another day of record heat!

The official high in Blacksburg today was 86 degrees which is the warmest day on record for Blacksburg for the month of March. The now second warmest day was back on March 31, 1985 with a high temperatures of 85 degrees.

Blacksburg also broke the record temperature for the day with the old record being 81 degrees set back in 2007.

Blacksburg was not the only area to bring in record warmth. Danville also brought the heat today as they hit a high of 86 degrees which beats the old record of 85 degrees set back in 1945.

We have another warm day in store for tomorrow along with the potential to break yet another round of high temperatures!

