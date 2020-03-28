Warmth sticks with us through the weekend, but our next cool down isn’t far off!

ROANOKE, Va. – After ending the work week with record highs in some locations Friday, it’s a mild morning in southwest Virginia and temperatures could rise into the 80s once again today. A warm front will lift north of the area through the day. Look for dry conditions and peeks of sunshine at times.

Saturday's surface map (3/28/2020) (WSLS)

On Sunday, we’ll be ahead of a cold front and breezy west winds will drive more warmth into the area. Quite a few places could be close or exceed record highs. We also expect partly cloudy skies and perhaps a few showers.

Sunday's surface map (3/28/2020) (WSLS)

Behind the front, cooler air will filter in for the work week. Monday still looks pretty comfortable with highs near 70, but Tuesday and Wednesday will be quite chilly with highs in the 50s. Temperatures could rebound back to mild levels for the late stages of the week. Yet another roller coaster temperature pattern this spring!

7 day forecast highs (3/28/2020) (WSLS)

In addition to the cooler air Tuesday and Wednesday, we expect a storm system to approach the area from the southwest. It will drive rain into the region. Look for shower chances to increase by Tuesday afternoon and evening and showers could linger at times through Wednesday.