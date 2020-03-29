Threatening record highs again today before a work week cool-down

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re in the midst of an incredibly warm stretch of weather for late March as Roanoke, Blacksburg and Danville have all set new record highs in the last couple of days. Temperatures will once again soar into this afternoon with most areas expected to reach the 80s and some could threaten record highs again. It appears Blacksburg and Danville have the best chances to set new records this afternoon.

Roanoke day planner (3/29/2020) (WSLS)

A couple of other aspects about the forecast to alert you to for your Sunday. As a cold front approaches from the west, a couple spotty showers could pop up during the midday and afternoon. Most of us should stay dry. Also, we expect the wind to pick up by the afternoon and it could be breezy or even gusty at times. That westerly breeze is part of why we’re warming up so much today.

Forecast wind gusts (3/29/2020) (WSLS)

Behind the cold front, look for temperatures to fall into the new work week. We’re still fairly mild on Monday with highs in the 60s and 70s, but we’ll drop to chilly levels on Tuesday and Wednesday. Milder air is likely to return for the late stages of the week.

5 day temperature trend (3/29/2020) (WSLS)

The only other real concern in our forecast is a storm system that will increase shower chances Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll return to more pleasant conditions by Thursday.