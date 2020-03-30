Weather to prescribe a dose of reality after summer-like weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – After a weekend of record-breaking warmth (our highs and lows were comparable to what Fort Myers, Florida feels this time of year), we gradually start to see some changes unfold in our weather.

We’ll stay windy at times Monday, as low pressure in the Great Lakes forces the air down the mountains. (Could you believe that wind Sunday evening? Peak gusts were anywhere between 35 and 55 mph!)

Staying gusty at times Monday

Despite the wind, temperatures will top out in the 70s Monday afternoon.

Come Tuesday, however, we’ll see more clouds move into the region. Low pressure to our south will create severe weather potential in parts of Alabama, Florida and Georgia. This far north, we’ll be far too cool for that. Highs will only manage to get into the 50s, with areas of rain moving in after about 2 p.m.

Rain becomes a bit widespread late Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night

Beyond that, the weather remains calm but more typical of spring. Highs will be in the 60s, with lows at night in the 30s and 40s through the remainder of the week.

More typical spring weather sets up camp

It’s important to remember that while things have been exceptionally warm recently, our average last freeze comes in mid to late April. Some of us (especially in the New River Valley and Highlands) could see some patchy frost Wednesday, Thursday and/or Friday mornings this week.

Patchy frost possible Wed, Thur and/or Fri mornings

Rain chances stay fairly low through the weekend, with just a few stray showers possible Sunday afternoon.