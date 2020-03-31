Chilly rain returns Tuesday afternoon; patchy morning frost later this week

ROANOKE, Va. – After a weekend of record-breaking warmth, the weather pulls a complete 180 Tuesday. Cooler air and clouds will be wedged into our area for a large chunk of the day. Drier air initially gobbles up any precipitation. After about 1 or 2 p.m., however, that starts to change. Rain becomes most widespread after 4 or 5 p.m., lasting on and off throughout the night.

Most of this will be pretty light, so there’s no need to worry about flooding. Rain totals generally will lie between 0.25 and 0.75″ this time around, as spotty showers linger into Wednesday.

0.25 to 0.75" of rain expected

As this area of low pressure pulls offshore, a northern branch of energy dives down and supplies us with some cooler air. In fact, a few snow showers may mix into elevations above 3,000 feet.

Overnight lows will be in the 30s between Wednesday and Friday morning. Any chance of frost looks pretty patchy and confined to the New River Valley and Highlands Thursday and Friday mornings.

Patchy frost possible west of the Parkway Thursday and Friday mornings

Afternoons will become warmer, as the cooler air above us retreats to the north. Expect highs in the 60s Thursday through Sunday, with a few showers possibly developing by Sunday afternoon.

Warm afternoons and cool nights, with a few Sunday showers

Beyond that, things are looking up. The jet stream lifts to the north, implying warmer than average and drier than average weather through at least April 10th.

A rise in the jet stream allows warmth to build back into the region

Highs will mostly be in the 70s, with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.