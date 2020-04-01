Chilly with showers lingering in the region today; watching for frost ahead

ROANOKE, Va. – After an unpleasant Tuesday with plenty of rain and chilly temperatures, our latest storm system is starting to pull away from the area to the east. On the backside of that system, there could be some lingering showers at times today, especially early on. We’ll also have mostly cloudy skies and below average temperatures.

Today's rain chances (4/1/2020) (WSLS)

As high pressure builds from the west, we expect skies to clear out overnight, allowing temperatures to drop into the 30s across the area. There will be the potential for frost, especially in the New River Valley and Highlands where temperatures will be coldest. Friday and Saturday mornings will feature some frost potential as well. Avoid doing any outdoor planting the next few days as the vegetation could be susceptible to the colder temperatures.

5 day morning lows (4/1/2020) (WSLS)

We should recover to highs generally in the low to mid 60s on Thursday, although it may be slightly cooler in the NRV and Highlands. Thursday will also feature a northwesterly breeze and mostly sunny skies. The center of high pressure will be locked to our northwest, providing the relatively calm conditions.

Thursday's surface map (4/1/2020) (WSLS)

Look for highs to continue to rise Friday and into the weekend, with the 70s likely returning Saturday and Sunday. Friday and Saturday should be pretty quiet, while Sunday could feature some afternoon showers. Plenty of time to combat your cabin fever this weekend!