Experts at Colorado State University forecast “above average” hurricane season

ROANOKE, Va. – Hurricane season doesn’t start until early June, but the experts at Colorado State University have released their initial outlook for the upcoming season. The Tropical Meteorology Project has a positive track record over the last several decades. Dr. William Gray started these outlooks more than 20 years ago. Philip Klotzbach took the project over after Dr. Gray’s passing in 2016.

For this year, the team is forecasting an above-average hurricane season in the Atlantic basin (Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico). Their prediction is that we’ll see16 named storms, 8 hurricanes and 4 major hurricanes (Category 3 or stronger).

Seasonal #hurricane forecast from @ColoradoStateU calls for above-average season: 16 named storms, 8 hurricanes & 4 major (Cat 3+) hurricanes. Reasons for above-average forecast include anticipated lack of #ElNino and warmer than normal tropical Atlantic.https://t.co/jZGKiBmkic pic.twitter.com/sX5C21JxvX — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) April 2, 2020

That’s not to say that every single one of these storms will hit the mainland U.S., but it’s certainly not encouraging news.

Their reasoning is broken up into a few parts.

1. A weak La Niña or neutral phases is expected in the El Niño Southern Oscillation. This implies close to average, if not cooler-than-average, sea temperatures off the coast of Peru. This typically leads to less wind shear (wind change) in the lower latitudes, which would infer more tropical systems.

2. The water in the tropical Atlantic is warmer than normal. Warmer ocean temperatures are more conducive to the development of tropical systems.

Here’s a list of the names for the 2020 season.

16 named storms expected

For our area, we need to be mindful of the main impacts with tropical systems: flooding and/or inland tornadoes. This is something we saw during the 2018 season.

Colorado State University will update its forecast in early June, early July and early August. Be on the lookout for forecasts from North Carolina State University and NOAA in the coming weeks.