More typical spring weather expected for the next few days

ROANOKE, Va. – March went out like a snow leopard in parts of the higher elevations, with cooler air lingering for the rest of the area. That gradually begins to change Thursday, though high temperatures will range from the mid 50s in the New River Valley to the mid 60s in Lynchburg and Southside.

Tuesday’s storm system has stalled well off the East Coast, but it’s strong enough to supply us with a gusty wind at times Thursday and Friday. Lower humidity levels Friday may lead to an elevated fire concern. We shouldn’t be burning anyways, with the statewide burn ban each day until 4 p.m. from now until the end of the month.

Sustained: 10-25 mph Gusting: 25-35 mph

Regardless, the weather will be quite nice these next few days. We’ll start out cool each morning (perhaps some patchy frost if the wind can calm down Friday morning), but end up warm and comfortable the next few afternoons.

Cool mornings followed by warm afternoons

Come Sunday, a weak disturbance rides into our warmer air and gives us the chance for a few afternoon showers. This may briefly bring your plans indoors.

A few hit-or-miss showers become possible Sunday afternoon

We’re looking warmer next week with an opportunity or two to get wet; the highest chance being Tuesday.