Brighter, warmer days continue through much of the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Especially given the current situation, we’ll take any glimmer of goodness that we can get. That, for a lot of us, comes in the form of our forecast the next few days. Bright skies and seasonably warm air will be the one-two punch (or kiss on the cheek, really) to take us through much of the weekend.

It will be breezy at times Friday.

Staying breezy at times with low humidity

Couple that with low humidity, and there will be the threat for brush fires if you’re not careful. Don’t throw cigarette butts on the ground (shouldn’t do that anyways), and do not do any burning. There is a statewide burn ban every day until 4 p.m. from now until the end of the month.

For the vast majority of us, Friday is going to be a nice day. It might be a good idea to fly a kite with the kids on a breezy day like today. Saturday won’t be quite as breezy, but it will be equally as nice.

Come Sunday, we’ll be tracking a very weak cold front inching closer to the region. This front doesn’t bring a whole lot of moisture with it, so any rain we see during the afternoon will be fairly spotty.

Warmer with a stray afternoon shower

Looking beyond the weekend to next week, we’ll certainly turn warmer. This is thanks to a rise in the jet stream. Disturbance that undermine/undercut the jet stream will ride into our warmer air and give us the chance for a spotty shower Monday and Wednesday. However, Tuesday probably gives us the better chance of getting wet.

Getting warmer with a few Tuesday storms

Highs each day will be in the 70s to near 80° in some spots. We’ll be in the 50s at night.