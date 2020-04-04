Beautiful weather conditions on tap to start the weekend!

ROANOKE, Va. – We couldn’t ask for better weather for the start of the first weekend in April. A batch of high pressure to the north of us will provide plenty of sunshine and we expect temperatures to rise to the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon across much of the area.

Today's highs (4/4/2020) (WSLS)

A few more clouds will move into the area tonight and lows will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Sunday is expected to be a more active day as a weak front pushes in from the west. We’ll have similar temperatures to today, but there will be mostly cloudy skies overhead and the chance for scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. Overall, it’s a 30 percent chance of rain tomorrow and there will be daily chances for rain during the work week.

Tomorrow's rain chances (4/4/2020) (WSLS)

Look for highs to rise into the 70s on Monday and the warm-up will continue for most of the work week. We’ll hit our peak with highs in the upper 70s or low 80s on Wednesday and Thursday.

7 day high temp trend (4/4/2020) (WSLS)

There are signals from the models that Friday will be the start of a big cool-down locally. The Climate Prediction Center is predicting 50-60 percent chances of below average temperatures for the middle of April, so soak up the warmth while we have it this week!