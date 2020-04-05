Tracking the chance for late day showers on a warm Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – The weather couldn’t have panned out better for the first half of the weekend! We enjoyed lots of sunshine and unseasonable warmth on Saturday. There will be some similarities, but also some differences with our weather to wrap up the weekend today. You can expect a cool start to give way to a warm afternoon in the 70s, just like we had yesterday.

Hourly temperature planner (4/5/2020) (WSLS)

The change from yesterday will be some extra clouds, along with the chance for spotty showers this afternoon and evening. This rain chance is being driven by a weak front moving in from the west. The prime time for showers will be 4 to 10 p.m., so don’t be surprised if you need an umbrella around then. If we hear any thunder, it would be isolated and some locations may not see rain at all.

Today's hourly rain chances (4/5/2020) (WSLS)

We’ll start the work week with another small rain chance and more unseasonable warmth. Look for highs to rise as high as the upper 70s tomorrow.

Monday's highs (4/5/2020) (WSLS)

The warm-up will continue through the middle of the week, with the peak coming Wednesday with highs in the low 80s. For perspective, the average high for this time of year is 65 degrees.

5 day temperature trend (4/5/2020) (WSLS)

Temperatures could tumble Good Friday and into the holiday weekend, although it doesn’t look too terribly cold. After an active stretch of weather through Thursday, that timeframe looks sunnier and drier.