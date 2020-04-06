Beyond The Forecast: Looking ahead to the weather you can expect on Easter Sunday

Happy Monday! It was a warm weekend across southwest Virginia with most areas reaching the 70s both days. Look for the warmth to continue today and through the middle of the week, before we start to cool down again.

We are tracking shower and/or storm chances on quite a few days this week. While none of these days look like washouts, you may need your umbrella at times. An isolated strong-to-severe storm may pop up east of I-81 this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center is also painting marginal risks for severe weather for our region tomorrow and Wednesday, but the highest risk of storms will be well to our west.

It appears sunshine will be with us on Good Friday and we’ll be dry most of Saturday. Our meteorologists are contending with some model disagreement for Easter Sunday. One model is hinting at a storm system pulling moisture in from the Gulf, resulting in heavy rain and/or storms. We’ll go with a 40% chance for rain for the holiday for now, but expect changes to the forecast as Sunday gets closer.

You can always get specific forecast details for your zone, whether it’s the Roanoke Valley, Southside, the Highlands, or elsewhere in southwest Virginia, anytime at WSLS.com/weather. Know your zone!

-- Justin McKee