Warm, stormy pattern develops through first half of the week

ROANOKE, Va. – After a beautiful weekend, we’ll keep the warm air around. However, we are tracking the daily opportunity for storms Monday through Thursday. The same front that moved through Sunday evening will be a minor player in our weather Monday.

This will give us the chance for a few hit-or-miss storms after lunchtime. One or two may become strong-to-severe in Southside, with localized wind damage the main concern.

Scattered storms mainly in Southside

Come Tuesday, we start out dry. However, a warm front to our north will be the railroad tracks for a cluster of showers and storms in the afternoon. These could turn strong to severe between Noon and 6 p.m. Tuesday, as they ride from northwest to southeast.

A cluster of strong to severe storms will be possible

We stand the chance for rain and storms through midday both Wednesday and Thursday. Each afternoon will be dry, but Thursday will be cooler. This, as a cold front moves across the region Thursday. It will also turn quite windy at times Thursday.

A cold front gives us rain, wind and cooler air

As that front moves east, we’ll remain cooler and windy Good Friday. Highs during the day may only get to 55-60°, with lows at night backing down into the 30s.

We'll be cooler, windy and dry

The wind subsides Saturday, but we’ll start to turn our attention toward a system forming east of the Rockies. Forecast data differs on what exactly to do with this system, but there’s the chance that this digs into the Gulf. That would mean Gulf moisture being pulled in our direction, resulting in the chance for heavy rain and storms on Easter Sunday.

Rounds of rain, possibly heavy

We’ll continue to track this system and let you know of where the worst impacts will be (whether or not that will be in Virginia or in the Carolinas). Stay with us for updates throughout the week.