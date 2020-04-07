Warm, stormy weather continues before Good Friday cold snap

ROANOKE, Va. – Your Local Weather Authority is tracking a warm front north of the area that will lay the ground work for clusters of showers and storms these next two days. That’s why the greater probability of severe weather is north of I-64 for Tuesday into Tuesday night, with high wind gusts being the main concern.

A stray downpour is possible before lunchtime Tuesday, but most of the day will actually be dry. A few pop-up storms will develop Tuesday after 2 p.m. While they will generally be small, they can pack a punch.

A line of storms will be northeast of here, but pop-up storms will be possible

Another wave of showers and storms will be possible after sunset, mainly in areas northeast of the Roanoke Valley.

The best chance of storms will be north and east of the Roanoke Valley

After that, we’re dry for quite some time. However, tomorrow morning will feature a weakening cluster of showers and storms riding in from the north. These may start out strong north of I-64 and then weaken a bit as they move south throughout the morning.

Showers and storms ride in from the north Wednesday morning

This may be enough to rob the atmosphere of the juice needed for afternoon storms Wednesday. However, if anything does develop between 4 and 9 p.m., it would likely be south of U.S. 460 and could pack a punch again.

Then by Thursday, a cold front begins to move eastward. Showers and storms will form along this during the morning. Once the cold front passes east, the wind really begins to pick up Thursday. We’ll be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s, but expect temperatures to drop from there.

A strong cold front delivers rain, wind and colder air to the region

Good Friday will be quite cold and windy at times, with highs in the 50s and lows at night in the 30s. If the wind can calm down enough, we’ll be looking at patchy frost Saturday morning.

Come Easter Sunday, we’ll be watching yet another storm system coming up from the Gulf. This will likely throw enough moisture our way to set off some periods of heavy rain.

Heavy rain possible at times Easter Sunday. Exact timing and totals TBD

Exact timing and exactly how much rain we get are still the details we need to iron out.

Count on things being cooler this weekend than the past two weekends. We’ll be dry Good Friday and on Saturday, but things gradually get wetter Easter Sunday into the first half of Monday.