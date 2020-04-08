Few more rounds of storms before February feel to Good Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – We are tracking multiple boundaries in the atmosphere that will trigger showers and storms. The first moves into areas north of U.S. 460 early Wednesday morning, and could bring some pockets of strong wind and hail.

This leftover boundary, once it interacts with the warmth and humidity of the day, can lead to more scattered showers and storms after about 3 or 4 Wednesday afternoon. These too could be strong-to-severe, with high wind gusts and hail being the main concerns.

Scattered storms will redevelop and move southeast

We’ll stay dry through the overnight, but then another line of storms approaches from the west. These will be riding along a cold front, and will once again have the potential to produce localized wind damage. These will move from west to east between about 6 and 9 a.m. Thursday.

A line of strong-to-severe storms will move in from the west

Another last gasp of rain and wind may move through in the middle of the day, with the wind being the big story the rest of the day Thursday and on Good Friday. Sustained winds of 15-25 mph may gust up to 45 mph west of the Parkway. It’s a good idea to bring in or weigh down things like lightweight trash cans, chimes and hanging baskets.

Sustained winds of 15-25 mph may gust up to 45 mph west of the Parkway

This wind will linger through Good Friday, with high temperatures only in the 50s. Lows at night will fall into the 30s. If the wind can calm down enough, we’ll be looking at some patchy frost Saturday morning.

We'll be windy at times, with a February-like feel to the air

We’ll at least be dry Thursday afternoon, Friday, Saturday and most of Easter Sunday morning. However, we’ll be tracking a strong storm system rising out of the Gulf. This will produce periods of rain, some of which will be heavy, Sunday night into Monday morning.

Periods of rain develop, becoming heavier by night

There are indications that we could see 1-3″ of rain in a 24-hour time frame, which would lead to localized flooding. We’ll pay close attention to that in the coming days.

After that system clears, our attention will turn toward some colder weather.

Most of the country will see below average temperatures for the week after Easter Sunday

This is most likely to occur in the nation’s midsection next week, but could make an impact on our area in the form of patchy morning frosts. We’ll keep you posted.