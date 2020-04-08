How one storm traveled from Ohio to Virginia Tuesday evening and dropped hail the whole way

CRAIGSVILLE, Va. – While many of us in southwest Virginia enjoyed a quiet evening on Tuesday, some in the Highlands heard thunder and saw lots of hail as a severe thunderstorm rolled through. Its visit to our region was the last in a long journey that started in southeast Ohio, continued through West Virginia and finally ended in central Virginia. It ultimately traveled about 250 miles in 8 hours!

Track of storm from SE Ohio to central Virginia (WSLS)

The storm was producing lightning and dropping hail on the northern fringes of our viewing area from 8:30 to 11 p.m. It triggered severe thunderstorm warnings in Pocahontas, Highland, Bath, Rockbridge, Augusta and Nelson Counties.

Tuesday evening 10 p.m. radar (WSLS)

There were 15 hail reports across West Virginia and Virginia, 5 of which came close to our viewing area. There was golf-ball sized hail reported when the storm was in West Virginia.

Tuesday evening storm reports (WSLS)

Viewer Dezy Morris sent us a photo of significant hail accumulation in Craigsville. There was so much you could practically plow it like it was snow!

Hail accumulations in Craigsville Tuesday evening (Dezy Morris) (WSLS)

