PHOTO GALLERY: Springtime snow in southwest Virginia
Riding along a gusty northwest wind, snow made its way back into our lives...a little too late
ROANOKE, Va. – After days in the 70s and 80s with rounds of severe storms, the atmosphere decided to throw us another curveball in the form of snow. This gallery shows just a few of the pictures sent in on Good Friday morning.
If you have any others you would like to share, you can always submit them via Pin It.
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.