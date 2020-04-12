Tracking heavy rain and storms tonight through Monday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Easter! Unfortunately, the weather won’t be as pleasant as it was yesterday as our next storm system approaches the area. Look for dry conditions through the morning and midday, but light rain will begin during the afternoon and will be with us into this evening and tonight.

Sunday's hourly rain chances (4/12/2020) (WSLS)

As the rain continues tonight, it could be heavy at times and flooding could be a concern. By the time the rain stops Monday morning, we’re looking at widespread 2 to 3 inch rainfall totals. The highest risk for flooding will come in our southwestern zones.

Rainfall totals through Monday (4/12/2020) (WSLS)

Monday morning will feature the threat for severe storms, with the highest risk coming in our eastern zones. The Storm Prediction Center has painted an “enhanced” risk for those areas, which is a level 3 out of 5 on the severe weather scale. Since the ground will be so saturated from the overnight rain, there could be power outages as the strong wind gusts from storms push in. Wind damage, hail, and tornadoes will also be possible.

Monday morning's storm risk (4/12/2020) (WSLS)

We’ll dry out by lunchtime and Monday afternoon will feature windy and warmer weather locally. As we head into this active and possibly severe stretch of weather, it would be a good idea to have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. A great resource is our “Your Local Weather Authority” app, which provides alerts, forecast updates, and radar for your location. Check it out and stay weather aware through Monday!