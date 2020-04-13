Beyond The Forecast: Chance for a late season snow this week

Happy Monday! It was an incredibly active start to the day with numerous heavy rain showers and thunderstorms pushing through southwest Virginia. There were reports of wind damage and flooding in many areas. Your Local Weather Authority team tracked storms capable of producing tornadoes through Virginia Today. We have not heard if there has been a confirmed tornado yet.

Now that the storms are gone, we turn our attention to gusty winds for the rest of the day. The wind could be strong enough to cause additional trees to come down, as the ground is waterlogged from all the rain we’ve seen. Look for gusts to reach 30 to 45 miles per hour out of the west. The wind will also allow us to warm up into the afternoon as many areas see highs in the 70s.

Following a cold front, the wind will shift to the northwest and die down overnight. Cooler air will filter into the region for the rest of the work week. Highs will run in the 50s and 60s and morning lows will drop to the 30s and 40s. All of those readings will be below-average for the middle of April.

The cooler air will set the stage for a potential late-season snow event Wednesday morning. A coastal low and associated jet streak will provide the moisture we need late Tuesday through early Wednesday. As temperatures fall into the 30s Wednesday morning, rain could change over to light snow for a brief period, before the precipitation ends by midday. Stay tuned to forecasts this evening and Tuesday for the snowfall potential in your area.

-- Justin McKee