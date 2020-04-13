68ºF

Flooding continues, wind picks up throughout the day

The weather improves, but we still have some leftover impacts from Monday morning’s rain

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Flooding continues to be an issue throughout the day Monday, with wind gusts picking up after 10 or 11 a.m.
ROANOKE, Va. – After receiving nearly a month’s worth of rain in just 6-12 hours, we’re left with flooding in parts of the area. It will take at least a few hours for water levels to begin receding, with some area rivers cresting later Monday and Monday night.

Here’s a link to each of the gauges in our area.

A few more hit-or-miss gusty showers will be possible through the middle of the day Monday. For the most part, we’ll turn drier as the wind starts to get stronger. A wind advisory is in effect for everyone until 4 p.m. Monday.

Our water-logged ground, in conjunction with 30-45 mph wind gusts, is a recipe for spotty power outages and downed trees.

You may also be feeling the affects of this storm, as the air pressure has dropped quite a bit. Our human barometers will start to see a little bit of relief by Tuesday, as the air pressure rises again.

We enjoy some calm in the weather Tuesday, with the possibility of a wet snow developing in areas near and to the west of the Parkway Wednesday morning. More on that to come in a future post.

