Flooding continues, wind picks up throughout the day
The weather improves, but we still have some leftover impacts from Monday morning’s rain
ROANOKE, Va. – After receiving nearly a month’s worth of rain in just 6-12 hours, we’re left with flooding in parts of the area. It will take at least a few hours for water levels to begin receding, with some area rivers cresting later Monday and Monday night.
Here’s a link to each of the gauges in our area.
A few more hit-or-miss gusty showers will be possible through the middle of the day Monday. For the most part, we’ll turn drier as the wind starts to get stronger. A wind advisory is in effect for everyone until 4 p.m. Monday.
Our water-logged ground, in conjunction with 30-45 mph wind gusts, is a recipe for spotty power outages and downed trees.
You may also be feeling the affects of this storm, as the air pressure has dropped quite a bit. Our human barometers will start to see a little bit of relief by Tuesday, as the air pressure rises again.
We enjoy some calm in the weather Tuesday, with the possibility of a wet snow developing in areas near and to the west of the Parkway Wednesday morning. More on that to come in a future post.
