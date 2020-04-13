Flooding continues, wind picks up throughout the day

ROANOKE, Va. – After receiving nearly a month’s worth of rain in just 6-12 hours, we’re left with flooding in parts of the area. It will take at least a few hours for water levels to begin receding, with some area rivers cresting later Monday and Monday night.

Here’s a link to each of the gauges in our area.

A few more hit-or-miss gusty showers will be possible through the middle of the day Monday. For the most part, we’ll turn drier as the wind starts to get stronger. A wind advisory is in effect for everyone until 4 p.m. Monday.

Wind advisory in effect until 4 p.m. Monday

Our water-logged ground, in conjunction with 30-45 mph wind gusts, is a recipe for spotty power outages and downed trees.

You may also be feeling the affects of this storm, as the air pressure has dropped quite a bit. Our human barometers will start to see a little bit of relief by Tuesday, as the air pressure rises again.

A rise in air pressure should bring some relief to any weather-related aches and pains

We enjoy some calm in the weather Tuesday, with the possibility of a wet snow developing in areas near and to the west of the Parkway Wednesday morning. More on that to come in a future post.