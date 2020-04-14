Smith Mountain Lake above full pond as of Tuesday morning

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. – Recent heavy rains have led Smith Mountain Lake to go above full pond, which is 795′. This is something that was warned of by the Smith Mountain Project Facebook page.

UPDATE: Due to heavy rains in the Roanoke River watershed, the Smith Mountain Reservoir will exceed full pond 1.5 - 2... Posted by Smith Mountain Project on Monday, April 13, 2020

According to AEP, they will be “surcharging Smith Mountain forebay up to 2 ft. (797.0′).” Forebay is another way of saying water storage for the lake, so they will be allowing the lake to get up to 797′.

A dam overflow is not expected. As of Tuesday morning, the lake was rising at a rate of 0.01 feet per hour. However, as shown in the post above by the Smith Mountain Project, an increase of inches can still have impacts.