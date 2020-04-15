Areas of frost may develop the next few mornings

ROANOKE, Va. – A few areas, as of 3 a.m. Wednesday, have seen some snowflakes mixing in with the rain. This isn’t expected to be a major factor in the weather for the rest of the day. In fact, we’ll gradually see more sunshine and a cool breeze. High temperatures only make their way into the 50s, which is about 10° below average for this time of year.

As the sky clears and the wind calms overnight, this sets up the perfect combination for temperatures to fall. We’re looking at Thursday morning temperatures being in the low to mid 30s.

The ingredients leading to a potential frost by Thursday morning

Be sure to cover up, or bring in, any sensitive plants as frost is possible in some spots.

If you’re up and at it before sunrise Thursday, look southeast! You’ll see the moon in conjunction with Mars, Saturn and Jupiter.

Mars, Saturn and Jupiter line up right of the moon Thursday morning

Remember you can submit your pictures any time to Pin It . We’re dry and sunny the rest of Thursday and most of Friday. Come Friday night into Saturday morning, we’ll be tracking a weak front to the north. As it slowly sags south, this will provide us with the chance for some periods of light rain.

A few periods of light rain expected Saturday morning

A series of fronts and low pressure systems will ride to our south, maybe skirting the southern part of our area with a few showers Sunday and again Monday.

A few showers may skirt the southern half of our viewing area Sunday

Once that clears, we’re looking dry and very pleasant by the middle of next week.