Another round of patchy frost, followed by a pair of rain-makers

ROANOKE, Va. – April is one of those months that can feature a little bit of everything when it comes to weather. So far, we’ve seen severe storms, flooding, frost and snow. In the next few days, we’ll see everything from frost to wonderful sunshine to another couple rounds of rain.

Much like Thursday morning, Friday morning will be mainly clear and calm. That’s a recipe for temperatures this time of year to fall into the low to mid 30s. Once again, you may want to cover up or bring in your sensitive plants.

Temps fall into the low to mid 30s, with patchy frost developing

Temperatures the next few mornings (and few afternoons , quite frankly) will wobble a little bit in between shots of rain. If the wind can calm down after Saturday morning’s system, then we’ll once again see patchy frost by Sunday morning.

Chances for patchy frost Friday and Sunday mornings

The system coming in Friday night into Saturday doesn’t have a whole lot of bite to it. Rain holds off until late Friday night/early Saturday morning, and will continue on and off through about midday Saturday (clearing from northwest to southeast in the process). Rain totals don’t look all that impressive, so flooding isn’t going to be an issue.

A weak front gives us the chance for some rain Saturday morning

We turn drier Saturday and most of Sunday, so the weekend is mostly in good shape.

Another system of interest will come in from the Gulf States Sunday night and Monday, though this one won’t be quite as strong as the one we had earlier this week. Any time you’re dealing with Gulf moisture, however, you do have to entertain the possibility of some heavy rain. The best chance of that, for us, comes Monday morning.

Rain increases from southwest to northeast, and may become heavy at times

Forecast data is pretty consistent on the heaviest rain and higher flood potential being south and east of here. However, it wouldn’t be a complete shock to see some creeks and streams rise in areas south of 460 on Monday.

We’ll turn drier, brighter and warmer through middle of next week.