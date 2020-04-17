Boulder, Colorado breaks more-than-century old snow record

BOULDER, Co. – Boulder, Colorado sits more than a mile above sea level and averages more than six feet of snow each season. According to Meredith Garofalo , a meteorologist with WeatherNation, their snowy season runs from July through the end of May.

In a Thursday evening tweet, Garofalo reported that the town had broken its season snow record. They didn’t just break it, though. They absolutely demolished a record that went back to the early 1900s. (Their records have been kept since the late 1800s.)

**UPDATE** Here's the final total of snow in Boulder from Thursday, the new #1 spot for seasonal snow since records started back in 1898!! 👇 #cowx #snow pic.twitter.com/clDsw1yiFP — Meredith Garofalo (@GarofaloWX) April 17, 2020

The record for total season snowfall was initially broken Thursday afternoon, but another batch of snow just added to the tally.

You’re reading that correctly. The town of Boulder has seen more than 12 feet of snow since this past October.

Meanwhile, we have had one of our least snowy seasons on record in southwest and central Virginia. In an effort to localize this record-shattering seasonal snowfall in Boulder, we wanted to see how many years it’s taken for us to see 151 total inches of snow.

Let’s start with Boulder. It’s taken 6 months for them to see 151″ of snow.

That’s as much snow as Blacksburg has seen since January of 2014. In Roanoke, we’ve seen roughly 151″ of snow since December of 2010. In Lynchburg, we’ve seen that much snow since January of 2010. Lastly, Danville has seen 151″ of total snow between December of 2003 and now.

It's taken us years to see what they've seen in just months

It’s remarkable, even for a town that sits in the Rockies (which is a hotbed for developing storm systems), to see this much snow. And their snowy season isn’t quite over just yet...