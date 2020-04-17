Not a wasted weekend: tracking 2 doses of April showers

ROANOKE, Va. – The past two days have been bright, but still fairly cool for this time of year. After a chilly start Friday, we look to bring things back up to seasonable levels in the afternoon. This is all thanks to (another) gusty wind, but this time it’s out of the south. This brings in warmer air, allowing Friday’s high temperatures to reach 65-70°.

A warming breeze gets going during the afternoon

This warming breeze establishes itself ahead of a very weak cold front. This front will produce a narrow band of snow well to our north Friday and Saturday. As it inches closer to our region, it will help generate a few passing showers through the first half of the day Saturday.

A few passing showers move northwest to southeast throughout the morning

Afterward, a breeze out of the northwest will come down the mountains and dry things up. We’ll see more sun come Saturday afternoon, which will lead temperatures back into the upper 50s and low to mid 60s. Once that breeze calms down, temperatures will fall back into the 30s by Sunday morning. Patchy frost will once again be a possibility for our area.

At this point, we’ll be tracking a more potent storm system to the south. This is likely to produce severe weather across parts of the Deep South and Southeast Sunday. If this system can come far north enough, we may see a few showers develop south of 460 Sunday afternoon.

However, the better chance of anything more widespread likely comes Sunday night into Monday morning. Some of this rain, especially east of the Blue Ridge Parkway could become heavy at times. The threat for severe weather, at the moment, appears to be higher in South Carolina and the coastal plain of North Carolina.

Heaviest rain stays southeast, but we could pick up 0.5-1.0" of rain out of this system

After that, we see more sunshine and more pleasant weather Monday through Wednesday of next week.