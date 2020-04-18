Morning showers give way to sunshine and a breeze to start the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Many of you are waking up to rain falling from the sky as a cold front passes through the region. The chance for showers will be briefly with us this morning, before we dry out and the sun comes out for the midday and afternoon. Rainfall totals should be fairly low with this system.

Today's hourly rain chances (4/18/2020) (WSLS)

High pressure will quickly move in behind the departing cold front. This will result in a fairly tight pressure gradient, so our winds will pick up out of the northwest. We expect the wind to be sustained at 15 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible.

Today's wind gust forecast (4/18/2020) (WSLS)

Highs stay below average today, they’ll range from the mid 50s to mid 60s around the area. It’ll be a cold start on Sunday with lows in the 30s before we rebound to the 60s in the afternoon. Clouds will increase through the day tomorrow as our next storm system approaches. Rain should hold off until nighttime and we could have some heavy rain and/or thunderstorms with us through early Monday. The risk for severe weather appears low for us, but other parts of the Southeast are bracing for wind, hail and tornadoes with this system.

Monday morning surface map (4/18/2020) (WSLS)

Another couple of chances for rain will pop up Tuesday, as well as Thursday/Friday. Temperatures over the next week are expected to stay at or below average for the most part. There are signals in the models for late April that we could see a nice warm-up with highs back into the 70s. The Climate Prediction Center has most of our region pegged for above average temperatures from April 23-27.