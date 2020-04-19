The Southeast braces for another severe storm threat, while our chance for rain holds off until tonight and Monday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – Good Sunday morning! It’s cold outside with all of southwest Virginia starting in the 30s and many of us have a frost advisory in effect until 9 a.m. Temperatures should recover nicely into the afternoon as highs range from the low to upper 60s.

Today's hourly temperature planner (4/19/2020) (WSLS)

Clouds are expected to increase ahead of our next storm system which will produce dangerous weather across a lot of the Southeastern United States today and tonight. Some of the same areas that saw deadly tornadoes on Easter Sunday are under the gun once again. A moderate risk (level 4 out of 5) extends from Louisiana eastward to southern Georgia.

We are not expecting severe weather locally, but the chance for rain will increase tonight into Monday morning.

Tonight's rain chances (4/19/2020) (WSLS)

The rain could be heavy at times Monday morning, before we trend drier for the afternoon and evening. The highest rain totals are expected near the border of Virginia and North Carolina, where up to half an inch could fall. The potential goes down as you travel further north.

Rainfall potential through Monday morning (4/19/2020) (WSLS)

After that storm system exits the region, we’re pretty quiet through Wednesday, save for some spotty showers that are possible on Tuesday. The next big rain maker will arrive for Thursday and Friday. We may have to watch that one for severe weather, but it’s too early to say for sure.