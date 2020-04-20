Tracking multiple rounds of rain and wind throughout the week

ROANOKE, Va. – If there’s one thing you can count on when it comes to spring, it’s that you’ll have several chances for rain and wind. We’ve had that so far this season, and we’ll continue to see that this coming week.

We come right out of the gates with periods of rain Monday morning. Most of this should be light, as the bulk of the energy with this system is focused south of here.

An area of rain will gradually begin shifting east through midday

The good news, for us, is that we have zero threat of severe thunderstorms this time around. This axis of rain begins to move east of the area, leaving us sunny and a little breezy Monday afternoon.

We’ll be tracking another front that moves through Tuesday. This will give us the shot for some morning mountain showers, before a few gusty showers move through along the front early in the afternoon.

Gusty showers likely to move through the region

You’ll feel this front move through, as there’s quite a bit of wind along with it. Sustained winds Tuesday afternoon will be around 15-25 mph, with gusts as strong as 30-45 mph in parts of the New River Valley, Roanoke Valley and Highlands.

A strong wind develops out of the west and northwest Tuesday afternoon

If the wind can calm down enough by Wednesday morning, we may see some patchy frost develop. Wednesday looks sunny and nice, but we’ll be tracking yet another system to our west.

This will once again lead to some severe weather south and west of here Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll be on the cool side of this system, leaving us void of the energy necessary for severe weather. However, we will get wet Thursday.

We'll see rain out of this system with severe weather more likely well to our south

Once this passes east, some wrap-around moisture will lead to some gusty showers Friday morning of this week.