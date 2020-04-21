BAD HAIR DAY: Whipping wind develops Tuesday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – As has been the case recently, we get a round of rain, a round of wind and a round of cold air in that order. Yesterday featured soaking rain in the morning. Today (Tuesday), we’ll get the wind.

A cold front moving into the area will be enough to spark some scattered showers between about 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. from north to south.

Tracking a cold front moving in from the north

As that passes, the wind will really start to pick up. We’re talking sustained wind speeds of 15-25 mph and gusts of 30-45 mph through the rest of the afternoon and early evening hours.

Stronger gusts will be along and west of the Blue Ridge Parkway

The colder air lags behind the front a little bit, so we expect to be in the 60s area-wide (some 70s in Southside).

In fact, as temperatures fall into the 30s, the wind may actually save us from seeing any frost develop overnight. If the wind can calm down enough, areas of frost will be possible.

30s in the forecast with patchy frost possible

Wednesday looks really nice, with high pressure overhead helping to calm the wind down a little bit. As high pressure moves east, it loses control of our weather to a developing storm system east of the Rockies.

This system will produce severe weather to the south, but we’ll likely be too cool for that. Instead, we’re looking at some pretty widespread rain developing Thursday.

Widespread rain becoming likely Thursday

A few showers may linger Friday morning. Otherwise, we’re windy and warm with the next best shot of rain coming Saturday afternoon. This somewhat repetitive, unsettled pattern doesn’t appear to be stopping any time soon either.

The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting below average temperatures through the end of April, with a trough evident in the eastern U.S. Within that trough, you get disturbances to move through and produce rain, wind and eventually colder air.

Climate Prediction Center's 6-10 day temperature outlook