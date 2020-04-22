No flying trash can advisory in effect Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – The wind Tuesday was a force to be reckoned with, but you won’t have to chase your garbage can down the street Wednesday. It will be breezy at times, but the wind won’t be as strong as Tuesday’s gusts.

Temperatures Wednesday afternoon will be close to, if not slightly below, average for this time of year.

Near-to-slightly below average temperatures

While we enjoy some nicer weather, parts of the Plains will be dealing with severe weather Wednesday. This same system will move east and produce severe storms across the Gulf Coast and surrounding areas Thursday. The threat for a stronger storm comes close to Southside Thursday night.

Enhanced threat for severe weather far south of here

Most of what we see Thursday will be steady rain after about 6 or 7 a.m.

Steady rain develops Thursday morning

We may see a little bit of a break in the action Thursday afternoon, as storms to the south rob us of the energy for anything widespread after 2 p.m.

Widespread rain lifts north of the region

As low pressure lingers west after sunset, warmer and humid air may be pumped into the region on a gusty wind. This may lead to a strong storm or two after 10 p.m. close to the North Carolina-Virginia line.

A few storms will be possible close to the NC-VA line

When the rain wraps up Friday morning in the mountains, we’ll be left with a quarter of an inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain.

0.25 to 0.75" of rain

This will certainly add to the monthly tally, but won’t be enough to produce any flooding. We dry things up, warm things up and crank up the wind Friday afternoon. Our next opportunity for rain (few storms east of the Parkway) arrives Saturday afternoon and evening.