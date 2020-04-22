No flying trash can advisory in effect Wednesday
The wind won’t be quite as strong Wednesday, but more rain looms to the west
ROANOKE, Va. – The wind Tuesday was a force to be reckoned with, but you won’t have to chase your garbage can down the street Wednesday. It will be breezy at times, but the wind won’t be as strong as Tuesday’s gusts.
Temperatures Wednesday afternoon will be close to, if not slightly below, average for this time of year.
While we enjoy some nicer weather, parts of the Plains will be dealing with severe weather Wednesday. This same system will move east and produce severe storms across the Gulf Coast and surrounding areas Thursday. The threat for a stronger storm comes close to Southside Thursday night.
Most of what we see Thursday will be steady rain after about 6 or 7 a.m.
We may see a little bit of a break in the action Thursday afternoon, as storms to the south rob us of the energy for anything widespread after 2 p.m.
As low pressure lingers west after sunset, warmer and humid air may be pumped into the region on a gusty wind. This may lead to a strong storm or two after 10 p.m. close to the North Carolina-Virginia line.
When the rain wraps up Friday morning in the mountains, we’ll be left with a quarter of an inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain.
This will certainly add to the monthly tally, but won’t be enough to produce any flooding. We dry things up, warm things up and crank up the wind Friday afternoon. Our next opportunity for rain (few storms east of the Parkway) arrives Saturday afternoon and evening.
