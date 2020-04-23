April showers make for a soggy Thursday at times; wind returns

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re trading the past two days of sun and wind for more April showers Thursday. A potent storm system to the south will mean severe weather for folks in parts of Alabama, Georgia and Florida.

The Southeast prepares for yet another round of severe weather

Meanwhile, we’re on the cool and more stable side of the storm. This means widespread rain beginning Thursday morning, moving from south to north. By the afternoon, the atmosphere puts a lot of its eggs into this severe weather basket, meaning that our rain will likely turn more scattered. Additional lift in the atmosphere should keep things a bit more widespread north of I-64.

Scattered rain continues; more widespread farther north

As the storm system draws closer, we’ll see a stronger wind develop above us. So, anything that develops after 9 or 10 p.m. could become quite gusty.

A few gusty showers will be possible

As this passes farther east, we’ll still see a wrap-around shower or two Friday. However, the main story to Friday will be the gusty wind that helps bring in some warmer air.

Wind picks up on the back-side of our storm system

While the wind will pick up, we don’t (yet) anticipate any high wind alerts to be issued by the National Weather Service. Sustained winds Friday will likely be around 10 to 20 mph, with occasionally higher gusts.

Friday's wind forecast to pick up during the afternoon

We’re dry the rest of the day Friday and most of Saturday. Later in the day, another storm system places rain in the area. Depending on how warm we get, a strong storm or two won’t be out of the question in areas mostly east of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Stay with us for more fine-tuned details on that.