Turning warmer Friday ahead of a few stronger Saturday evening storms

ROANOKE, Va. – While temperatures Thursday were stuck in the 50s, Friday brings at least a little bit of normalcy back to the forecast. We’ll still dodge some pockets of early morning rain. Outside of a spotty shower until 2 p.m., we’ll turn breezy and warmer with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Friday, however, will be spent in between storm systems. Clouds increase Friday night into Saturday, as we spend much of the day “wedged” in cooler and more stable air. We’ll actually be fairly dry most of the day Saturday.

As a storm system inches closer and a warm front lifts north, we may actually tap into some more unstable air during the evening. That, combined with faster wind speeds above us, leads to the chance for a couple strong-to-severe thunderstorms near and south of U.S. 460 Saturday evening.

Severe weather outlook - Saturday

The main threat, therefore, would be the chance for localized wind damage and perhaps some localized flooding as well. The threat for hail is fairly isolated, if any, with any tornado parameters being higher to our south.

Storm threats after 6 p.m. Saturday

With low pressure nearby, both the wind and rain will pick up in intensity after about 6 p.m.

FutureTracker - 8 p.m. Saturday

Be sure to check back with us for updates, as we’ll continue to track this quick-moving batch of rain and storms.

This isn’t to say that the weekend is a complete waste. Most of any remnant showers Sunday will likely be in the mountains of West Virginia and the Highlands. The main thing we’ll feel will be the strengthening wind late Saturday night and Sunday.

Weekend planner

Monday and Tuesday of next week look dry and pleasant, but our next storm system will be worth our attention. Most forecast data has this digging a little bit deeper south, which is an indication of heavy rain and perhaps some stronger storms late next Wednesday.

What We're Tracking - Wednesday, April 29th

Specifics (exact timing, impacts, etc.) are not yet known, as this is still five days away. We will be sure to keep you posted on all platforms.