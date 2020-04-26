Winds to pick up as our latest storm system departs from the region

ROANOKE, Va. – After a water-logged start to the weekend, we’ll trend drier today as just a few showers will linger over southwest Virginia. The best chances for rain will come in the mountains.

Future Tracker Sunday 2 p.m. (4/26/2020) (WSLS)

As our latest storm system departs and high pressure starts to approach from the west, we expect the wind to pick up today, especially during the afternoon. A wind advisory has been posted for Grayson, Carroll and Floyd Counties from 4 p.m. today to 10 a.m. Monday. Gusts in those areas could peak around 50 miles per hour. Elsewhere, look for gusts between 30 and 40 miles per hour through Monday. The wind should back off by Tuesday.

3 day wind forecast (4/26/2020) (WSLS)

After a cool Saturday, we expect slightly warmer temperatures today, especially in Roanoke and areas further east. Southside is likely to be warmest today with highs in the low 70s.

Today's highs (4/26/2020) (WSLS)

We’re likely at or slightly below average for highs through the work week, but there are signs that early May could be warmer. The Climate Prediction Center has forecast warm air that has been locked up in the western half of the country will spill east through the early stages of the new month. That may mean highs well into the 70s or the 80s for us!